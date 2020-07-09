Sweetwater and 10 other counties report new COVID-19 cases

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 9, 2020) — On Wednesday, 11 Wyoming counties reported a total of 26 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website. Sweetwater County was once again part of that mix, with two new cases bringing the counties total to 114.

Overall, Wyoming’s total case number is 1,404, with 336 probable cases. Yesterday, Park county registered the highest total of new cases, with five followed by Laramie County with four. Albany, Big Horn, Fremont, Goshen, Natrona, Teton, Uinta, and Washakie counties all saw their totals rise Wednesday.

During Wednesday’s media briefing, Governor Mark Gordon Gov. Mark Gordon stated there are around 449 active cases of COVID-19 in the state. Wyoming. He also said hundreds of people are in quarantine in Laramie County.

Recovery numbers improved by another 12 Wednesday, now totaling 1,023. The state’s testing numbers also continued to climb, now at 53,100.

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Wednesday: Albany (41,+2), Big Horn (21, +1), Campbell (62, -), Carbon (16, -), Converse (16, -), Crook (7, -), Fremont (331, +3), Goshen (7, +1), Hot Springs (9, -), Johnson (16, -), Laramie (198, +4), Lincoln (32, -), Natrona (131, +1), Niobrara (1, -), Park (68, +5), Platte (3, -), Sheridan (19, -), Sublette (3, -), Sweetwater (114, +2), Teton (117, +3), Uinta (154, +2), Washakie (37, +2), and Weston (1, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday: Albany (4), Big Horn (4), Campbell (13), Carbon (13), Converse (11), Fremont (42), Goshen (2), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (104), Lincoln (5), Natrona (24), Niobrara (1), Park (8), Platte (1), Sheridan (8), Sublette (3), Sweetwater (10), Teton (32), Uinta (38), and Washakie (6).