Sweetwater and Daggett County Fair to focus on 4-H and FFA

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 16, 2020) – The 2020 Sweetwater and Daggett County Fair will run Monday, July 27, through Saturday, August 1, and will focus on youth 4-H and FFA. Sweetwater Events Complex staff have been working with the Sweetwater County 4-H educator and Green River FFA teacher to finalize the fair schedule.

Larry Lloyd, Executive Director explained, “Our priority is ensuring that 4-H and FFA participants can complete their projects. The Sweetwater and Daggett County Fair will concentrate on 4-H and FFA participants, including those participating in static, small animals, horses, and livestock.”

Sweetwater Events Complex staff, working closely with Sweetwater County 4-H and Green River FFA, have worked together to adjust the schedule of events to allow participants a time and place to showcase their projects. In addition, the fair will culminate with the Annual Youth Livestock Auction on Saturday, August 1, at 2 p.m., in the Indoor Arena.

The Sweetwater and Daggett County Fair will be a free event and the Complex Board and Staff encourage everyone in the community to come out and support our local youth participants. “These young people have put a tremendous amount of effort into their projects. Community members can enjoy the dog show, horse events, livestock shows, and more,” says Larry Lloyd, Executive Director. (See attached schedule & pig project photo)

For more information or for families wanting to reserve RV spaces for the week, visit www.SweewaterEvents.com.