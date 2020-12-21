Sweetwater and other counties to received COVID-19 vaccines this week

Advertisement



(December 21, 2020) — Wyoming is scheduled to receive 10,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and another 5,850 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week. Last week 4,875 doses of the Pfizer vaccines arrived in the state and were distributed in Laramie, Natrona, Casper, Park, and Teton counties.

This week’s shipment will include distribution in Sweetwater and all neighboring counties. First responders and hospital workers will be the first to receive the vaccine. Sweetwater County is scheduled to receive 1,100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week, with the second shipment of 500 more dozes arriving next week.

Here are the numbers of Moderna vaccines scheduled for delivery to neighboring counties this week: Sublette 200, Fremont 1,000, Lincoln 800, Uinta 600, and Carbon 500. All these counties are also scheduled for a second shipment next week.

The chief science adviser for the U.S. government’s vaccine distribution effort says it will be shipping nearly 8 million doses of coronavirus vaccine today, 5.9 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, and another two million of the Pfizer vaccine.