Sweetwater and Uinta County with new COVID-19 cases, state total now 138

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 2, 2020) — Sweetwater County reported another positive test case of coronavirus COVID-19 yesterday bringing the county’s total to three. The Wyoming Department of Health (WHD) confirmed the newest case is a male child living in Green River. The child is reported to be in good condition and is self-isolated at home. All three Sweetwater County COVID-19 cases involve Green River residents.

Advertisement

Late last night, the Uinta County Fire and Ambulance Facebook page posted that Uinta County has been notified of its first positive tested case. According to the post, the patient is an adult male who is “recovering well” in his home.

According to the WDH web site, as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Wyoming’s confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 number stood at 137, but the late report from Uinta County brings the state’s total to at least 138.

Sixteen of Wyoming’s 23 counties have now reported positive COVID-19 cases. Yesterday, Laramie County reported eight new cases bringing the total there to 35, the most in the state.

Advertisement

Here is a breakdown of 16 Wyoming Counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported Wednesday: Albany (3, -), Campbell (5 +2), Carbon (3 -), Converse (2, +1), Fremont (25, -), Goshen (1, -), Johnson (7, -), Laramie (35, +8), Natrona (14, +2), Park (1, -), Sheridan (10, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (3, +1), Teton (26, +3), Uinta (1, +1), and Washakie (1, -).

As of the late yesterday afternoon, the WDH is reporting 2,465 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the state with the latest recovery total now standing at 31. Wyoming has still reported no deaths due to the disease.