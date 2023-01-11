Sweetwater Arrest Report: January 10 – January 11, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
CAMPOS, FLOR
Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-01-10 Released: 2023-01-10 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10510, SURETY OR CASH, $450, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CHRISTENSEN, JOHNA DIANE
Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-10 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine, 2 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10509, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Schedule II Substances (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10509, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CATBAGAN, BERNARD MARTIN MANALAC
Age: 60 Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-01-10 Arresting Agency: ICE
CALIX ROMERO, EDUARDO ANTONIO
Age: 25 Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2023-01-10 Arresting Agency: ICE
ZUNIGA HERNANDEZ, HERMAN
Age: 43 Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-01-10 Arresting Agency: ICE
HERNANDEZ, HECTOR ANTONIO
Age: 32 Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2023-01-10 Arresting Agency: ICE
