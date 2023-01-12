Sweetwater Arrest Report: January 11 – January 12, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
ALBISTON, JUSTIN MARION
Age: 45 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-01-11 Released: 2023-01-11 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10511, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10511, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HAYS, WILLIAM ORVILLE
Age: 21 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-11 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10513, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10513, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PEREZ, JONATHAN
Age: 28 Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2023-01-11 Arresting Agency: SCSO
MAY, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-11 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10514, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10514, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WITTIMAN, KRISTOFER
Age: 30 Address: ONLY SPRINGS, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2023-01-11 Arresting Agency: SCSO
LASTER, VICTOR CICOGNA
Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-11 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Vehicle Registration – Required, Improper Display of Tabs (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10512, CASH, $580, Court: RS Municipal Court