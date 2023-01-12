Sweetwater Arrest Report: January 11 – January 12, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

ALBISTON, JUSTIN MARION

Age: 45 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-01-11 Released: 2023-01-11 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10511, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10511, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HAYS, WILLIAM ORVILLE

Age: 21 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-11 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #10513, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #10513, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PEREZ, JONATHAN

Age: 28 Address: EVANSTON, WY

Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2023-01-11 Arresting Agency: SCSO

MAY, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-11 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine Status: PENDING, Bond: #10514, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #10514, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WITTIMAN, KRISTOFER

Age: 30 Address: ONLY SPRINGS, CO

Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2023-01-11 Arresting Agency: SCSO

LASTER, VICTOR CICOGNA

Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-01-11 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: