Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews is set for June 18

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Save the date and get ready to cool down with a stout or lager while appreciating friendships, live entertainment, and fresh air at the 16th annual Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews on June 18, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Bunning Park.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Preparations are underway to make this year’s festival, the sixteenth annual, the best one yet. Unlimited sampling will be available at Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews for one set price – $40 including admission (in advance). There will also be a VIP package available this year for $50, which includes exclusive admission to the park during the first hour of the event and a limited-edition pint glass.

Tickets are available online in advance of this year’s event to save festival-goers time and money:

https://www.downtownrs.com/sweetwater-blues-n-brews/

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

This year’s dynamic line-up is as follows:

2:00 p.m. – Shandryn Trumble

3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – WY5

5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Johnny & The Mongrels (headliner)

Johnny & The Mongrels is a Colorado/Louisiana-based group that draws upon a variety of musical influences whose sound has been described as “Swamp Funk & Bayou Soul.” The band has received many accolades including 5 Independent Blues Awards Nominations 2021, Nominated in 6 categories & accepted by the Recording Academy’s 1st voting ballot for consideration for the 63rd Grammy Awards, and 2019’s Mile High Blues Society’s International Blues Challenge Champion.

“Mongrels music” is highly influenced by the grooves and feel of New Orleans, but the songs tell stories as well, as they are sung and played from the heart, giving them a depth and authenticity all their own.

All Blues n’ Brews proceeds will go to the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency for development efforts in the historic district.