Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews needs volunteers

Shutterstock Image

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is hosting the 16th annual Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews on June 18 in Bunning Park. Volunteers are needed to help make the event successful. Volunteer roles include set-up, tear-down, selling pop & water, selling/redeeming tickets, banding, and beer pouring. Each volunteer time slot is 2.5 to 3 hours long and volunteers can select the role and time slot that best suits them. Volunteers also receive a complimentary general admission ticket to the event.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

“Each year volunteers make the event work. Without volunteer help, the event wouldn’t be possible,” said URA manager Chad Banks.

Volunteers can sign up on the Downtown Rock Springs website (DowntownRS.com) under the Events – Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews tab, or by calling the URA office at 307-352-1434.

“Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews is our biggest fundraiser of the year. It funds our grant programs for small businesses, annual promotions and activities, and more,” Banks concluded.