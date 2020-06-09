Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews taking place Saturday, August 8

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 9, 2020) – While many beer festivals around the world have been canceled, residents are still invited to the 14th annual Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews in downtown Rock Springs. The event will take place Saturday, August 8, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Bunning Park.

The six-hour event features food vendors, music, and rare and unique beers.

Unlimited sampling will be available at Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews for one price at $30, including admission. There will also be a VIP package available this year for $45, which includes exclusive admission to the park during the first hour of the event and a limited-edition pint glass. Discounted tickets will also be available online, in advance of this year’s event to save festival-goers time and money.

More information on where to purchase advance tickets and music line-up will be released soon.

All proceeds will go to the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency for development efforts in the historic district. Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews is presented by Rocky Mountain Bank, with support from Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Simplot, Sweetwater Joint Travel and Tourism Board, Eric Phillips Attorney at Law, and All West Communications.

A line-up of performers will be available soon, as well as other information.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434, or visit their website at downtownrs.com.