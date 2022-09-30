Sweetwater BOCES “Red Riding Hood” play to be presented Saturday afternoon

Photo courtesy of the Sweetwater BOCES Facebook page

September 30, 2022 — Sweetwater BOCES and the Missoula Children’s Theater’s fall production of Red Riding Hood will take place Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Rock Springs High School Auditorium. Roughly 60 Sweetwater County District #1 students are participating in the production. There is no admission charge to attend.

Auditions for the play took place this past Monday, with rehearsals taking place this week.

The Missoula Children’s Theater is a non-profit organization based in Missoula, Montana. According to their website, they “bring the arts to all 50 states, 5 Canadian Provinces, and 16 countries.” The organization has been presenting the arts since 1970.