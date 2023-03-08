Sweetwater BOCES upcoming events

Photo Courtesy of SBOCES

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — With harsh winter conditions in the air, outdoor activities are hard to come by for Sweetwater County residents. Due to this, Sweetwater BOCES (SBOCES) strives to have activities that youth and the public can enjoy year-round. With new ideas on the horizon and more events coming to the public, SBOCES has new and exciting events coming to the community beginning this week.

SBOCES and the Sweetwater Concert Association work hand in hand, providing events for the community. Since both of these entities are non-profit organizations, all the money from tickets goes directly back into providing more programs for the community.

The Concert Association has been around for over 80 years providing four professional concerts to the community per year. SBOCES has introduced two different programs into their organization, “Music in Schools” and “Artists in Residence”. These programs benefit the Sweetwater County school students and the Sweetwater community through their shows. Bernadine Craft, Executive Director of SBOES, put some more insight into the things SBOCES does by stating, “Scholarship opportunities are always available through SBOCES for students who want to participate in music-related activities but do not have the money to do so. SBOCES also continues to sponsor Sweetwater County music students who travel both in and out of state to participate in regional, statewide, and national competitions.”

This week, Thursday, March 9, 2023 SBOCES is sponsoring a New York theatre/dance company known as the “Treehouse Shakers” and their performance of “The Boy Who Grew Flowers”. The Treehouse Shakers will be performing in classrooms around the Junior High, as well as providing discussions for all the kids to hear and enjoy that day. Later Thursday night beginning at 7:00 p.m., the Treehouse Shakers will be performing for the public at the Rock Springs Junior High in Rock Springs, WY. This event is free to the public and is perfect for ages 5-10 and their parents/guardians.

In part with SBOCES and the Sweetwater County Concert Association, Western Wyoming Community College will be premiering “Windows of the World.” Located on their official poster it reads, “The Windows of the World concert brings three extraordinary world-class artists Lee Blaske, Bruce Henry, and Lennie Peterson, hailing from Boston, Chicago, and Minneapolis to Western Wyoming Community College’s theatre to share their talents with Southwest Wyoming. These artists have recorded and/or performed live with many international stars including Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, Gladys Knight, Boys II Men, Beyonce, Celine Dion, Mary J. Blige, Amy Grant, Tony Bennett, and Aretha Franklin, along with many others. They will be joined by local musicians Micah Paisley, Cory Zampedri, and Cliff Wittstruck”.

Windows of the World will be taking place Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in the WWCC theatre. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and free to students, the Sweetwater County Concert Association, and Western’s staff.

