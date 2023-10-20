Sweetwater citizens ‘boom’ the Sweetwater County Library System

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — During the Sweetwater Board of County Commissioner meeting this past Tuesday, Lindsey Travis, Director of the Sweetwater County Library System, came before the board to give an update on the progress the libraries have made throughout this fiscal year.

Sweetwater County Library Mission Statement

As stated within their website, the Sweetwater County Library System strives to improve the quality of life in the community by helping individuals obtain any information, provide relevant and current materials, all while encouraging a life long joy of reading and learning for adults and especially youth.

One way the board behind the Sweetwater County Library System worked to support the mission was the approval of the Intellectual Freedom Policy. As stated, the Intellectual Freedom Policy “ensures the right of every library user to access information.” Travis explains that while the information within the policy is not new, this policy clearly states that the library materials are for everyone to use, are protected by the First Amendment, it is the parent’s duty to monitor the reading materials for their children, and that it is okay to object from items themselves but not for others.

Library Usage Statistics

In going forth with their usage stats, Travis explains that the Sweetwater County Library System continues to be a very popular place and materials are being checked out on a regular basis. Overall for fiscal year 2023, the circulation for this year was 254,476, an 11% increase compared to fiscal year 2022.

What the Library Provides

Within the library, they provide books, DVDs, ebooks, puzzles, blood pressure cuffs, test prep database, and audiobooks. To enhance the experience for all audiobook users, the library provides two audiobook platforms, hoopla, and Libby App.

Library Programs

The library system continues to provide programs for all ages. In fiscal year 2023, the library system saw 33,823 attend the library programs which is a 36% increase over the past year. In June 2023 alone, nearly 6,000 people attended the library programs that were provided. Travis notes that in the 10 years she has worked with the library system that number is the highest visitor number she has seen in a single month and credits the incredible staff for bringing in more visitors.

To view all of the library programs they have coming up click here.

Summer Reading Program

In moving forward with her presentation, Travis adds that the Summer Reading Program has continually been a hit within the community. The Summer Reading Program establishes an objective for more youth and adults to continue reading during the summer months. This past summer Travis noted that 1,458 youth signed up for the Summer Reading Program, with 67% completing the program and 922 adults registering for the program with 66% completion.

Additional Services

The Sweetwater County Library System also provides the Community Fine Arts Center (CFAC). The CFAC is located right next to the Rock Springs Library and holds a collection of artwork provided by Sweetwater County School District #1 along with featured exhibits.

The Children’s Discovery Center is also connected to the Rock Springs Library and is a place for younger youth in the community to use hands-on exploration around the museum. Travis adds that the center continues to be a very popular place for the community averaging around 900 visits per month.

“The Seed Library” more formally known as the White Mountain Library, has also been very popular amongst the community as it is a place where community members can pick up seeds for their gardens. This program is sponsored by the Sweetwater County Library Foundation and has shelves made by a local dentist in the community.

The Senior Outreach Program is also in conjunction with the Sweetwater Library System. This program is hosted by one librarian in the county and provides materials to homebound citizens of the community. Travis quickly noted too that this librarian also provides programs to the senior center as well.

For further information regarding the Sweetwater County Library System, check out their webpage here.