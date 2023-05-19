Sweetwater Commissioners award 2023 scholarship recipients

Mia Spicer, Landyn Story, Kaylee Nelson

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners approved the 2023 recipients for the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioner Scholarship. This year the board was greeted with 18 applicants, but narrowed it down to three.

The recipients of this year’s scholarships are Mia Spicer of Rock Springs High School, Landyn Story of Black Butte High School, and Kaylee Nelson of Green River High School. Alternates to these scholarships are Hallie May of Rock Springs High School, Braxton Cordova of Green River High School, and Hadley Banks of Rock Springs High School.

Spicer, Story, and Nelson will be receiving $1,000 that they can use at the University of Wyoming or any other accredited Wyoming Institution.

Commissioner Richards quickly stated, “Every application that we had deserved one of these scholarships. We could not have made poor decisions on this. It is great to see the caliber of students that we have in Sweetwater County and the educational experiences that all of these kids have had, and related to us, made them all deserving. I wish we could provide scholarships to all of them, but we had to make three choices and I think we made three great choices.”