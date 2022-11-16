Sweetwater Count Arrest Report: November 15 – November 16, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
HEBERT, PAUL HENRY
Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-11-15 Released: 2022-11-15 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Hit and Run Property Unattended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10313, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court
BAILEY, SHANE THOMAS
Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-15 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10316, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LOWERY, SEAN THOMAS
Age: 29 Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2022-11-15 Arresting Agency: WSP
HAYS, MIKINNA LYNN
Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-15 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10315, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JAMES, DANIEL SCOTT
Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-15 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10314, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10314, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT