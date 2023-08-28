Sweetwater Country Arrest Report: August 27 – August 28, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
TRUJILLO, JENNIFER LYNN
Age: 35 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-28 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11524, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11524, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
GUERRA-GARCIA, REINALDO YOANDRY
Age: 33 Address: GRESHAM, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-08-27 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11523, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT