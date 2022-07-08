Sweetwater Country School District #2 board member vacancy announcement

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Sweetwater County School District #2 Board Chairwoman Rachelle Morris resigned her position on the Board citing personal reasons. We would like to thank her for her years of service on the school board.

SWCSD#2 will be taking applications to fill the vacant position. The selected individual will fill the position until the end of the term on November 30, 2022. Applications for the four-year term can be filed beginning Wednesday, August 10, 2022. The applications can be picked up at the Sweetwater County Elections Office.

Interested persons must submit a letter expressing interest in the board position and their qualifications for the position to the District Office no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022.

Following a review of the submitted materials, the Board will schedule interviews with selected candidates. Not all candidates for the Board vacancy will be interviewed. If you have any questions concerning the role of the Board of Trustees and the responsibilities of a Board member, please contact Steve Core, Vice Chairman of the Board at 307-872-5500.