Sweetwater County 1, the rest of the state 2 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

CK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 21, 2020) — Just three new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state Saturday by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website. One of those new cases was here in Sweetwater County, bringing the county’s total to 41. No other information was supplied concerning the Sweetwater County case.

Fremont County and Park County each reported a single case on Saturday.

Wyoming is now reporting a total of 930 cases with probable cases numbering 249. Recovered cases from the virus stand at 699.

Statewide testing now numbers 36,450 as of Saturday’s report.

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Saturday: Albany (26, -), Big Horn (9, -), Campbell (33, -), Carbon (13, -), Converse (14, -), Crook (6, -), Fremont (292, +1), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (9, -), Johnson (15, -), Laramie (132, -), Lincoln (11, -), Natrona (80, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (10, +1), Platte (1, -), Sheridan (15, -), Sublette (2, -), Sweetwater (41, +1), Teton (78, -), Uinta (103, -), Washakie (34, -), and Weston (1, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Saturday: Albany (2), Big Horn (2), Campbell (13), Carbon (9), Converse (10), Fremont (35), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (72), Lincoln (4), Natrona (15), Niobrara (1), Park (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (8), Teton (31), Uinta (27), and Washakie (5).