Sweetwater County 4-H Shooting Sports donates to Red Desert Humane Society

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Sweetwater County 4-H Shooting Sports is a club that is dedicated to teaching our youth in a supportive environment in which young people can experience hands-on, fun, and learning experiences with archery and firearms. Our youth learn the safe and responsible use of firearms and archery equipment.

The five shooting disciplines include archery, muzzle loading, pistol, rifle, and shotgun. Our leaders coach and foster high standards of safety, sportsmanship, and ethical behavior to our youth so they can help lead our future. The Sweetwater County 4-H Shooting Sports club has over 150 members for the 2022-2023 year. The club includes participants from Sweetwater County and Daggett County.

There are 4-H shooting clubs in Fort Bridger, Kemmerer, Farson, Rock Springs and Green River. 4-H promotes community service and the importance of giving back to the community. The annual service project of the club was to collect donations for the Red Desert Humane Society. The service project was done over 4 months. Each month had a different donation theme for collection items. During January, collections were taken to support the dogs at the humane society. For the month of February, donations were accepted for cats at the humane society. The March collections were for the cleaning supplies need to maintain the humane society facilities. During the month of April, the club participated in a penny war of canine versus feline. The canines did win the penny war.

The club members were very active in providing donations for each category. The club donated many items for the animals at the humane society and collected $180 through the penny war.

The enrollment for the 2022-2023 membership is closed. If you are interested in joining the Sweetwater County 4-H Shooting Sports, join the Facebook page Sweetwater County 4-H Shooting Sports Club or reach out to Sweetwater County 4-H office, 307-352-6775.