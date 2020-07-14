Sweetwater County adds five new cases of COVID-19, 36 statewide

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (July 14, 2020) — According to the Wyoming Department of Health, as of Tuesday, July 14, Sweetwater County reported 5 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total to 145. Sweetwater County still has 10 probable cases.

Statewide, 36 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported. There are now 1,581 laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases are 370. 1,462 of those cases have recovered, leaving the total number of active cases in Wyoming at 489. The death toll due to the virus is still 21.

