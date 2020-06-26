Sweetwater County adds seven COVID-19 cases, total stands at 73

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (June 26, 2020) — According to the Wyoming Department of Health, on Friday, June 26, seven new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sweetwater County. This brings the total to 73 in Sweetwater County, with probable cases dropping to seven. Nine laboratory-confirmed cases were reported on June 25.

Statewide, there are 1,079 laboratory-confirmed cases and 289 probable cases. 812 of the laboratory-confirmed cases have recovered, with 221 of the probable cases recovering. The death toll due to the virus is 20.

For more information and statistics on COVID-19 click here.