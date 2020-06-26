Sweetwater County again leads the state in new COVID-19 cases

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 26, 2020) — For the second-day in-a-row, Sweetwater County topped Wyoming’s list of new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website.

Thursday’s WDH report showed Sweetwater County gaining another nine cases yesterday, bringing the county’s total to 66. The county had six new cases reported Wednesday with a total of 25 new cases since last Sunday’s report.

Wyoming’s total number of new cases of the virus grew by 36 on Thursday, which is the biggest one day total this month. The state’s overall total is listed at 1,052.

Besides Sweetwater County, new statewide COVID-19 cases were reported by the WDH in eight other Wyoming counties. Campbell, Fremont, Laramie, Natrona, Park, Sheridan, Teton, and Uinta counties all recorded at least one new case Thursday. (See below)

Thursday’s number of recoveries from COVID-19 improved by another 16 on Thursday, now totaling 781 with probable cases at 274. Statewide, testing numbers are at 41,153, an increase of nearly 2,000 from Wednesday’s tally.

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Wednesday: Albany (29, -), Big Horn (9, -), Campbell (42, +1), Carbon (13, -), Converse (15, -), Crook (7, -), Fremont (307, +6), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (9, -), Johnson (15, -), Laramie (143, +3), Lincoln (11, -), Natrona (92, +5), Niobrara (1, -), Park (20, +4), Platte (2, -), Sheridan (16, +1), Sublette (3, -), Sweetwater (66, +9), Teton (85, +3), Uinta (128, +4), Washakie (34, -), and Weston (1, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday: Albany (2), Big Horn (2), Campbell (13), Carbon (9), Converse (10), Fremont (38), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (82), Lincoln (5), Natrona (15), Niobrara (1), Park (2), Sheridan (6), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (7), Teton (33), Uinta (34), and Washakie (5).