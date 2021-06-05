Sweetwater County and most of the state in drought conditions





June 5, 2021 — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Riverton, Wyoming, is reporting that drought conditions cover over 89 percent of the state of Wyoming. While that number is high, it is down from the 93 percent that was reported in April.

The NWS states that conditions remain extreme in the southeastern parts of Sweetwater County and the central sections of the state. The northeast and southern parts of Sweetwater County were listed as having severe drought conditions. The eastern parts of Johnson, southern Natrona, southwest Fremont, most of Teton, the northern half of Lincoln, and all of Sublette County were also fell into the severe drought category.

Many areas, including the central part of Sweetwater County, were listed as have moderate drought conditions.

According to a Friday Facebook post from the NWS-Riverton, “Though a few areas did get some extra moisture over the last two months, all areas are still in a long term water and soil moisture deficit.”