Sweetwater County and State unemployment up slightly in November

December 28, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

Wyoming’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate increased slightly in November to an even 3 percent compared to October’s statewide rate of 2.9 percent. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was below the national November average of 3.7 percent. Those numbers were recently released by the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.

Sweetwater County’s November jobless rate was listed at 3.2 percent, up from 2.9 percent in October but .7 percent lower than in November 2022.

November numbers from neighboring counties: Fremont County – 3.1 percent, Sublette County – 3.5 percent, Carbon County – 2.9 percent, Lincoln County – 3.1 percent, and Uinta County – 3.4 percent.

Weston County had the state’s lowest November unemployment rate at 2.2 percent, with Teton County having the state’s highest November unemployment rate at 3.7 percent.