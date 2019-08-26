Sweetwater County Arrest: August 25 – August 26, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
SLAUGH, TRAVIS LEE
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4948, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SETZER, BRADLEY HARVEY
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-25
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4947, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Murder in the First Degree
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4947, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Attempt – Intently Engages
- Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
TUPPER, EDWARD DOWNS
Age: 51
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4945, SURETY OR CASH, $1345, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4945, SURETY OR CASH, $1345, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4945, SURETY OR CASH, $1345, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4945, SURETY OR CASH, $1345, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4945, SURETY OR CASH, $1345, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MCQUEEN, AMBER KAY
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-08-25
Released: 2019-08-25
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Hit and Run Property Unattended (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4946, CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court