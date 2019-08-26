Sweetwater County Arrest: August 25 – August 26, 2019



All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

SLAUGH, TRAVIS LEE Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-26 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4948, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SETZER, BRADLEY HARVEY Age: 39 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-25 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #4947, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Murder in the First Degree Status: PENDING, Bond: #4947, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Attempt – Intently Engages Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TUPPER, EDWARD DOWNS Age: 51 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-25 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #4945, SURETY OR CASH, $1345, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4945, SURETY OR CASH, $1345, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #4945, SURETY OR CASH, $1345, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #4945, SURETY OR CASH, $1345, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn Status: PENDING, Bond: #4945, SURETY OR CASH, $1345, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MCQUEEN, AMBER KAY Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY