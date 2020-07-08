Sweetwater County Arrest: July 7 – July 8, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
YERKOVICH, MICHAEL LUKE
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2020-07-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6566, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BEAUDETTE, DARIN PATRICH
Age: 47
Address: SIOUX FALLS, SD
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-03
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Operation of Vehicles Upon Approach of Authorized Emergency Vehicles
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6555, CASH, $400, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6555, CASH, $400, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT