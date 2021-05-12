Sweetwater County Arrest: May 11 – May 12, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MARTINEZ, JEFFREY BRIAN
Age: 59
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8056, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicles (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8056, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
STASSINOS, TRISTAN HARRY
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8055, CASH, $5000, Court: District Court
GULLA, JACQUELINE
Age: 48
Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-05-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- ICE HOLD
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
ARCE DIAZ, FERNANDO
Age: 42
Address: WEST VALLEY, UT
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-05-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- ICE HOLD
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
DE LA CRUZ CANTARO, ERICK
Age: 22
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-05-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- ICE HOLD
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER