Sweetwater County Arrest: May 11 – May 12, 2021

0
2

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

LORENZ, DAWSON MICHAEL

Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2021-05-11
Scheduled Release: 2021-05-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MARTINEZ, JEFFREY BRIAN

Age: 59
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8056, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicles (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8056, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

STASSINOS, TRISTAN HARRY

Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8055, CASH, $5000, Court: District Court

GULLA, JACQUELINE

Age: 48
Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-05-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • ICE HOLD
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

ARCE DIAZ, FERNANDO

Age: 42
Address: WEST VALLEY, UT
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-05-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • ICE HOLD
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

 

DE LA CRUZ CANTARO, ERICK

Age: 22
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-05-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • ICE HOLD
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

