Sweetwater County Arrest: October 1 – October 2, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

PIERCE, COLLIN ROY Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-10-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #7016, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference With Custody – Fails/Refuses to Return Minor Status: PENDING, Bond: #7016, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HUGHES, CHANTELLE NICOLE Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-10-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7015, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

LENHARDT, KIMBERLY SUZANNE Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-10-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7014, SURETY OR CASH, $1675, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash Status: PENDING, Bond: #7014, SURETY OR CASH, $1675, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7014, SURETY OR CASH, $1675, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #7014, SURETY OR CASH, $1675, Court: RS Municipal Court



MARTINEZ, TORRENCE CHRISTOPHER Age: 44 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2020-10-01 Scheduled Release: 2020-10-06 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

