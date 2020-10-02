Sweetwater County Arrest: October 1 – October 2, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
PIERCE, COLLIN ROY
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7016, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference With Custody – Fails/Refuses to Return Minor
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7016, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HUGHES, CHANTELLE NICOLE
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7015, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LENHARDT, KIMBERLY SUZANNE
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7014, SURETY OR CASH, $1675, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7014, SURETY OR CASH, $1675, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7014, SURETY OR CASH, $1675, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open container while operating a motor vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7014, SURETY OR CASH, $1675, Court: RS Municipal Court
MARTINEZ, TORRENCE CHRISTOPHER
Age: 44
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-10-01
Scheduled Release: 2020-10-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WHITING, TONYA MARIE
Age: 20
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-01
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7013, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT