Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 1 – April 2, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
BARBER, ISAAC DONALD
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-04-01
Released: 2021-04-02
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7904, SURETY OR CASH, $1020, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7904, SURETY OR CASH, $1020, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KUZMYCH, VASYL
Age: 56
Address: RIVER GROVE, IL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7903, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7903, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ZIMMERLY, NATHANIEL ROBERT
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2021-04-01
Scheduled Release: 2021-04-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
TORRES GONGORA, YAISEL
Age: 21
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-04-01
Arresting Agency: ICE
MALLAEV, ALEKSANDR
Age: 47
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-04-01
Arresting Agency: ICE
BALLESTEROS RUIZ, MANUEL
Age: 43
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-04-01
Arresting Agency: ICE
KHISAMOVA, EMILIYA ILGIZYAROVMA
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7899, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Breach of Peace
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7899, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7899, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7899, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT