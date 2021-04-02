Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 1 – April 2, 2021

Advertisement

BARBER, ISAAC DONALD Age: 48 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2021-04-01 Released: 2021-04-02 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: PENDING, Bond: #7904, SURETY OR CASH, $1020, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #7904, SURETY OR CASH, $1020, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KUZMYCH, VASYL Age: 56 Address: RIVER GROVE, IL Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-04-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #7903, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: PENDING, Bond: #7903, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ZIMMERLY, NATHANIEL ROBERT Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2021-04-01 Scheduled Release: 2021-04-28 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TORRES GONGORA, YAISEL Age: 21 Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2021-04-01 Arresting Agency: ICE

MALLAEV, ALEKSANDR Age: 47 Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2021-04-01 Arresting Agency: ICE

BALLESTEROS RUIZ, MANUEL Age: 43 Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2021-04-01 Arresting Agency: ICE