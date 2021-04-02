Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 1 – April 2, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

BARBER, ISAAC DONALD

Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-04-01
Released: 2021-04-02
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7904, SURETY OR CASH, $1020, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7904, SURETY OR CASH, $1020, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

KUZMYCH, VASYL

Age: 56
Address: RIVER GROVE, IL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7903, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7903, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

ZIMMERLY, NATHANIEL ROBERT

Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2021-04-01
Scheduled Release: 2021-04-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

TORRES GONGORA, YAISEL

Age: 21
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-04-01
Arresting Agency: ICE

MALLAEV, ALEKSANDR

Age: 47
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-04-01
Arresting Agency: ICE

BALLESTEROS RUIZ, MANUEL

Age: 43
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-04-01
Arresting Agency: ICE

KHISAMOVA, EMILIYA ILGIZYAROVMA

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7899, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Breach of Peace
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7899, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7899, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7899, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

