Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 1 – April 2, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

RIOS, ERNEST CRUZ

Age: 38

Address: VICTORVILLE, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9461, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #9461, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9461, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



IRONS, ETHAN ANTONIO

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-01

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9460, CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court



BOHLIN, COURTNEY LEANN

Age: 30

Address: DENVER, CO

Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE

Booking Date: 2022-04-01

Scheduled Release: 2022-04-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



SPEARS, KEVIN DOUGLAS

Age: 33

Address: OXFORD, MI

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense, 2 counts (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9458, SURETY OR CASH, $75000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9458, SURETY OR CASH, $75000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Kidnapping – Inflct Bod Injury/Terrorize (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9458, SURETY OR CASH, $75000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

