Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 1 – April 2, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
RIOS, ERNEST CRUZ
Age: 38
Address: VICTORVILLE, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-04-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9461, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9461, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9461, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
IRONS, ETHAN ANTONIO
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-04-01
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9460, CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court
BOHLIN, COURTNEY LEANN
Age: 30
Address: DENVER, CO
Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE
Booking Date: 2022-04-01
Scheduled Release: 2022-04-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
SPEARS, KEVIN DOUGLAS
Age: 33
Address: OXFORD, MI
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-04-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense, 2 counts (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9458, SURETY OR CASH, $75000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9458, SURETY OR CASH, $75000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Kidnapping – Inflct Bod Injury/Terrorize (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9458, SURETY OR CASH, $75000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
