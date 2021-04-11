Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 10 – April 11, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
SANDOVAL, AARON LEE
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-04-10
Released: 2021-04-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7933, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Cour
DABEL, DONALD BRADLEY
Age: 51
Address: DANIEL, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7934, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7934, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Carry Concealed Firearm – Regulations
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7934, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court
SASSMAN, JENNIFER JANE AMELIA
Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2021-04-10
Scheduled Release: 2021-05-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GEE, CHERLINDA ROSE
Age: 40
Address: BLUE GAP, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7932, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT