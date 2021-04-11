Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 10 – April 11, 2021

Advertisement

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

SANDOVAL, AARON LEE Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2021-04-10 Released: 2021-04-10 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7933, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Cour



DABEL, DONALD BRADLEY Age: 51 Address: DANIEL, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-04-10 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7934, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #7934, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court

Carry Concealed Firearm – Regulations Status: PENDING, Bond: #7934, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court

Advertisement

SASSMAN, JENNIFER JANE AMELIA Age: 37 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2021-04-10 Scheduled Release: 2021-05-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

