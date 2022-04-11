Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 10 – April 11, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

RICE, STEVEN ALAN

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9508, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #9508, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SEALS, GREGORY CHARLES

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9507, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SANTHUFF, WHITNEY LENNON

Age: 40

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-10

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Simple Assault Status: PENDING, Bond: #9506, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WAGNER, CHARLES ANTHONY

Age: 36

Address: KEMMERER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9505, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



LITTLE, MISTY JOAN

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: