Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 11 – April 12, 2021

0
523

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

DEWAILLY, ALBERT KENT

Age: 61
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-11
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7938, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

HERNANDEZ, ANGEL ALEJANDRO

Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #7936, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

VELASCO, SAUL

Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-04-11
Released: 2021-04-12
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7937, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

DANE, JAMES RAY

Age: 41
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2021-04-11
Released: 2021-04-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7935, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR