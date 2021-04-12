Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 11 – April 12, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
DEWAILLY, ALBERT KENT
Age: 61
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-11
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7938, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court
HERNANDEZ, ANGEL ALEJANDRO
Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #7936, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
VELASCO, SAUL
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-04-11
Released: 2021-04-12
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7937, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
DANE, JAMES RAY
Age: 41
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2021-04-11
Released: 2021-04-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7935, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court