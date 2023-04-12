Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 11 – April 12, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

DEE, DEION STEVEN

Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-04-11 Released: 2023-04-11 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10888, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



KEENE, KEEF DOYLE

Age: 37 Address: MINOT, ND

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-11 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

Littering Status: PENDING, Bond: #10891, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ODONNELL, MARK WILLIAM

Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP Booking Date: 2023-04-11 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Sexual Exploitation of Children – Child Pornography Status: PENDING, Bond: #10889, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court



GREENE, ANTHONY SCOTT

Age: 28 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2023-04-11 Released: 2023-04-11 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD