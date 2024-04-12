Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 11 – April 12, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

VILLEDA, SIRJERAL JUAN

Age: 27

Address: OGDEN, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-12

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12474, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #12474, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FALL, LEWIS REGNAL

Age: 60

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving on Right Side of Roadway Status: PENDING, Bond: #12473, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon Status: PENDING, Bond: #12473, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely Status: PENDING, Bond: #12473, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12473, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FAHRNKOPF, SARA JUNE

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-11

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Shoplifting (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12472, CASH OR SURETY, $500, Court: GR Municipal Court



STRAND, HOLLY MARIE

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WWC

Booking Date: 2024-04-11

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT



WALL, JASON TYLER

Age: 37

Address: CLINTON, TN

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-04-11

Arresting Agency: NWS