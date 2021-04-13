Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 12 – April 13, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
HAVERLY, CHRIS LEE
Age: 65
Address: BIG STONE GAP, VA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-12
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7942, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7942, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SCHOENEWALD, STEPHANIE LEE
Age: 36
Address: FARSON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7939, CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7939, CASH, $5000, Court: District Court
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7939, CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT