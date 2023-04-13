Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 12 – April 13, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

GONZALEZ, SAMANTHA LYNN

Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-12 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unauthorized Use of Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #10895, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10895, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Sponsor

HOSKINS, JOHNTE

Age: 25 Address: TUSKALUSKA, AL

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2023-04-12 Arresting Agency: PTS

LOCKHART, EDGAR ANDRE

Age: 58 Address: LANCASTER, CA

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2023-04-12 Arresting Agency: PTS

LAWS, DALLAN RICH

Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-12 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: