Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 12 – April 13, 2023

GONZALEZ, SAMANTHA LYNN
Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-12 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicles
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10895, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10895, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HOSKINS, JOHNTE
Age: 25 Address: TUSKALUSKA, AL
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2023-04-12 Arresting Agency: PTS
LOCKHART, EDGAR ANDRE
Age: 58 Address: LANCASTER, CA
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2023-04-12 Arresting Agency: PTS
LAWS, DALLAN RICH
Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-12 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Stop Signs
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10894, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10894, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10894, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10894, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT