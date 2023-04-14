Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 13 – April 14, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MILLER, EDWARD THOMAS

Age: 39 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-13 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10902, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10901, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10903, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



OVERY, GREGORY JOHN

Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2023-04-13 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



HARRIS, CHASE EASTON

Age: 30 Address: MERIDIAN, ID

Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2023-04-13 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 3 counts (NWS) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



ROTERING, NICHOLAS ANTON

Age: 58 Address: GILLETTE, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2023-04-13 Arresting Agency: NWSCharges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



MAGALLANES, URGEL ALONZO

Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-04-13 Released: 2023-04-13 Type: USMS HOLD Arresting Agency: SCSO