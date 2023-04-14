Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 13 – April 14, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MILLER, EDWARD THOMAS
Age: 39 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-13 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10902, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10901, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury, 2 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10903, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
OVERY, GREGORY JOHN
Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2023-04-13 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
HARRIS, CHASE EASTON
Age: 30 Address: MERIDIAN, ID
Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2023-04-13 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 3 counts (NWS)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
ROTERING, NICHOLAS ANTON
Age: 58 Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2023-04-13 Arresting Agency: NWSCharges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
MAGALLANES, URGEL ALONZO
Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-04-13 Released: 2023-04-13 Type: USMS HOLD Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10896, NO BOND, $0, Court: Federal Court