Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 14 – April 15, 2021

MCCLEARY, KEVIN KING
Age: 32
Address: AVON, CO
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2021-04-14
Scheduled Release: 2021-04-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JUAREZ, VANESSA BEATRICE
Age: 42
Address: SOUTH JORDAN, UT
Booking: 2021-04-14
Released: 2021-04-14
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7946, CASH, $450, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT