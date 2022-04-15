Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 14 – April 15, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MCCOY, JEFFREY DONALD

Age: 55

Address: IDAHO FALLS, ID

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-14

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: PENDING, Bond: #9518, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9518, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent Status: PENDING, Bond: #9518, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



EKSTROM, JOSHUA JAE

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP

Booking Date: 2022-04-14

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Failure to Register as a Sex Offender Knowingly (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court

