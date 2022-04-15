Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 14 – April 15, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MCCOY, JEFFREY DONALD
Age: 55
Address: IDAHO FALLS, ID
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-04-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9518, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9518, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9518, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
EKSTROM, JOSHUA JAE
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP
Booking Date: 2022-04-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Failure to Register as a Sex Offender Knowingly (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court
