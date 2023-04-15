Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 14 – April 15, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

TEAGUE, KENNALEIGH MORNING MOON

Age: 19 Address: VERNAL, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-14 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

Exceed 70 Mph On Prmry/Scndry (1-5 Mph Over) Hwy Status: PENDING, Bond: #10908, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10908, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10908, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HAUTALA, JESSICA ARIELLE DANAE

Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-14 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10907, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court



MCMULLAN, THOMAS EUGENE

Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-14 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10906, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10905, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RESLER, SARAH LOUISE

Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2023-04-14 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



SHUTLER, DAVID LEE

Age: 54 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-14 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10904, CASH, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SALAZAR, JESSE JAMES

Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-04-14 Released: 2023-04-15 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD