Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 14 – April 15, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
TEAGUE, KENNALEIGH MORNING MOON
Age: 19 Address: VERNAL, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-14 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- Exceed 70 Mph On Prmry/Scndry (1-5 Mph Over) Hwy
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10908, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10908, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10908, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HAUTALA, JESSICA ARIELLE DANAE
Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-14 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10907, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
MCMULLAN, THOMAS EUGENE
Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-14 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10906, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10905, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RESLER, SARAH LOUISE
Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2023-04-14 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
SHUTLER, DAVID LEE
Age: 54 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-14 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10904, CASH, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SALAZAR, JESSE JAMES
Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-04-14 Released: 2023-04-15 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Speeding in School Zones – 11 to 15 Mph Over (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10909, CASH, $224, Court: RS Municipal Court