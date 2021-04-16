Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 15 – April 16, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
ORTEGA, ANTHONY RAY
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7950, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
MITCHELL, TAYLOR WADE
Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Schedule II Substances (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7949, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MAYNARD, KATRINA ANN
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-04-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Possession of Forged Writings (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7948, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MENDOZA FRIAS, MANUEL GERARDO
Age: 28
Address: ZACATECAS,
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-04-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
POHL, DALE C
Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2021-04-15
Released: 2021-04-15
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court