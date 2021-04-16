Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 15 – April 16, 2021

Advertisement

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

ORTEGA, ANTHONY RAY Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-04-15 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7950, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



MITCHELL, TAYLOR WADE Age: 27 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-04-15 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Schedule II Substances (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7949, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MAYNARD, KATRINA ANN Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-04-15 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Possession of Forged Writings (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7948, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MENDOZA FRIAS, MANUEL GERARDO Age: 28 Address: ZACATECAS, Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2021-04-15 Arresting Agency: SCSO