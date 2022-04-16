Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 15 – April 16, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
FLINNER, DEBORAH JODELL
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-04-15
Released: 2022-04-15
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Animals At Large – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9519, SURETY OR CASH, $390, Court: RS Municipal Court
MORRISON, RANDOLPH EUGENE
Age: 60
Address: LYMAN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-04-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9523, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9523, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
Sponsor
Sponsor
EDGAR, RELIEFER
Age: 33
Address: ANDERSON, MO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-04-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9522, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MANYMULES, MICHAEL
Age: 51
Address: PAGE, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-04-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9521, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
Sponsor
Sponsor