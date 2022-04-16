Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 15 – April 16, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

FLINNER, DEBORAH JODELL

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-04-15

Released: 2022-04-15

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Animals At Large – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9519, SURETY OR CASH, $390, Court: RS Municipal Court



MORRISON, RANDOLPH EUGENE

Age: 60

Address: LYMAN, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9523, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #9523, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court



EDGAR, RELIEFER

Age: 33

Address: ANDERSON, MO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9522, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MANYMULES, MICHAEL

Age: 51

Address: PAGE, AZ

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9521, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

