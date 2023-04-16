Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 15 – April 16, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
ROMERO, JACOB ALONSO
Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-04-15 Released: 2023-04-15 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10910, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
Sponsor
Sponsor
GARCIA RODRIGUEZ, JORGE
Age: 51 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-15 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10913, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10914, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MERKLEY, AMOS JACOB
Age: 39 Address: VERNAL, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-15 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10912, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
GAMBLE, LEANNA ROSE
Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-15 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10911, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Superintendent’s Speed Zone
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10911, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT