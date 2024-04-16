Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 15 – April 16, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

FAHRNKOPF, SARA JUNE

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-04-15

Scheduled Release: 2024-04-17

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Shoplifting (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



KING, TYLER JAMES

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12487, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SIMPSON, CODY BYRON

Age: 39

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-15

Arresting Agency: DCI

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 3 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12486, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GIBSON, JOSEPH ODILON

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-04-15

Released: 2024-04-15

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO