Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 15 – April 16, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
FAHRNKOPF, SARA JUNE
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2024-04-15
Scheduled Release: 2024-04-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Shoplifting (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
KING, TYLER JAMES
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12487, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SIMPSON, CODY BYRON
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-15
Arresting Agency: DCI
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 3 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12486, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GIBSON, JOSEPH ODILON
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-04-15
Released: 2024-04-15
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12485, CASH OR SURETY, $1395, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12485, CASH OR SURETY, $1395, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Exceed 20 MPH in School Zone
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12485, CASH OR SURETY, $1395, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT