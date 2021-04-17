Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 16 – April 17, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
FLETCHER, JASON LEE
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2021-04-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Remand to Custody
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: District Court
ALDANA, LUPITA
Age: 29
Address: BAKERSFIELD, CA
Booking: 2021-04-16
Released: 2021-04-16
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7952, CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7952, CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7952, CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7952, CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Stop Lamps
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7952, CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
VESCO, JOSEPH KYLE
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-04-16
Released: 2021-04-16
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Unlawful Use of Toxic Substances – Solvents
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HOPKINS, COLTON SCOTT
Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2021-04-16
Released: 2021-04-16
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: GRMC
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court