Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 16 – April 17, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MAYNARD, RANDY LEE
Age: 36
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2022-04-16
Released: 2022-04-16
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Hit and Run Property Attended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9528, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court
SANDEZ, JONATHAN ANTHONY
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-04-16
Released: 2022-04-16
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUS (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9524, CASH, $1115, Court: RS Municipal Court
RITCHISON, JOSHUA CRAIG
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-04-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9527, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HARLESS, CARRIE
Age: 60
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-04-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9526, CASH, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court
SUTTLES, ROBERT EDWARD
Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-04-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9525, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: RS Municipal Court