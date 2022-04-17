Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 16 – April 17, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MAYNARD, RANDY LEE

Age: 36

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2022-04-16

Released: 2022-04-16

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Hit and Run Property Attended Status: PENDING, Bond: #9528, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court



SANDEZ, JONATHAN ANTHONY

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-04-16

Released: 2022-04-16

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

DWUS (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9524, CASH, $1115, Court: RS Municipal Court



Sponsor

RITCHISON, JOSHUA CRAIG

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9527, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HARLESS, CARRIE

Age: 60

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9526, CASH, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court



Sponsor

SUTTLES, ROBERT EDWARD

Age: 53

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: