Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 16 – April 17, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

YAZZIE, MELBERT BILLY

Age: 35 Address: SANOSTEE, NM

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-16 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #10917, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



Sponsor

ROBESON, SAMANTHA TAYLOR

Age: 24 Address: EUGENE, OR

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-16 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: DRIVING PRIVILEGES RESTRICTED BY COURT OR LAW – 1ST OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: #10916, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10916, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10916, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10916, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FRYE, CAMRIN RAE

Age: 44 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-16 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges: