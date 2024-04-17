Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 16 – April 17, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MILLER, JOSEPH LEE

Age: 45

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-04-16

Released: 2024-04-16

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense Status: OR’D, Bond: #12493, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



AGEE, CAMERON JUSTIN

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12494, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TRUJILLO, TERISA NAWAHINE

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: