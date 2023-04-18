Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 17 – April 18, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
BEISNER, BRYSON SCOTT
Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-04-17 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10920, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MILAM, JOSIAH MICHAEL
Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-04-17 Scheduled Release: 2023-04-20 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PACHECO, TONY DERRICK
Age: 48 Address: TOPEKA, KS
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-17 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10918, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
HAWORTH, JO LYNNE LYNNE
Age: 65 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2023-04-17 Released: 2023-04-17 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: #10919, SURETY OR CASH, $360, Court: RS Municipal Court