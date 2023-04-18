Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 17 – April 18, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BEISNER, BRYSON SCOTT

Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-04-17 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #10920, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MILAM, JOSIAH MICHAEL

Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-04-17 Scheduled Release: 2023-04-20 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PACHECO, TONY DERRICK

Age: 48 Address: TOPEKA, KS

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-17 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10918, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



HAWORTH, JO LYNNE LYNNE

Age: 65 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2023-04-17 Released: 2023-04-17 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD