Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 18 – April 19, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
WILLIAMSON, SARA CHRISTINE
Age: 35 Address: ABERDEEN, SD
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2023-04-19 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10925, CASH, $500, Court: OTHER
MEDINA, JERRY ANTHONY
Age: 46 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-04-18 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10924, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10924, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10924, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 1ST OFFENSE
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10924, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT